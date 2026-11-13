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Boca Raton Woman Busted Selling $104 Fake Louis Vuitton Bag Worth $2,000 Real
By Ethan Anderson,11 days ago
A Palm Beach County woman is facing a counterfeiting charge after investigators say an undercover buy at a country club pop-up event turned up a fake Louis Vuitton tote selling for just over $100. Karleen Razzo was arrested Nov. 10 following an investigation that began after deputies received a tip about a woman selling knockoff handbags at local venues, and she was released from jail Wednesday.
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