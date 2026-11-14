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Lewes Lantern Festival sees big interest in its first year
By Delaware Public Media,11 days ago
Lewes’s Public Art Committee says its Winter Solstice Lantern Festival is shaping up to be a big success in the event’s first year. Members of the committee discussed and approved the event at a meeting in August. The committee will host four paper lantern-making workshops on December 19 and 20, followed by an evening parade on Monday, December 21. The parade is free and open to the public, while the workshops have a $10 fee.
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