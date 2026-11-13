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As Deer Valley East Village expands in Utah, a private mountain club will launch in December to provide year-round convenience, access and connection
By Keetley Club,11 days ago
PARK CITY, Utah — As Park City, Utah residents and second homeowners prioritize convenience, curated experiences, and seamless access to outdoor recreation, Chicago-based Four Corners is introducing a hospitality-driven, private mountain club concept. Named for the historic community previously flooded by what is now the Jordanelle Reservoir, Keetley Club is located at The Mason, opposite Deer Valley East Village and adjacent to the marina. It is slated to open for member enjoyment in December 2026.