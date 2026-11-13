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Around the Block: Richard Glossip, 900lbs of Marijuana, and Christmas festivities starting around the metro.
9 days ago
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Happy Friday, Oklahoma!. Here are some of the topics that were covered on today's episode of Around the Block. Richard Glossip: For three decades a murder charge has stood next to Richard Glossip's name, avoiding nine last-minute executions. Thursday, as part of an agreement the state would dismiss the murder charge and Glossip would plead guilty to accessory to murder.