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The Children's Cabinet | YouthBuild $1.84M Grant, Career Training & Apprenticeships in Nevada
9 days ago
The Children's Cabinet is helping Northern Nevada youth build brighter futures through a $1.84 million grant supporting its YouthBuild program! This workforce development initiative provides young adults with education, career training, industry certifications, and pathways to registered apprenticeships. On 2 Plus You Nevada, host Sarah Johns welcomes Lacey Keele, Director...
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