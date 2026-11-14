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Son Of Ex-CIA Director John Brennan Charged With Child Porn
11 days ago
Kyle Brennan, the son of former CIA Director John Brennan, was arrested on Friday in Warrenton, Virginia, and charged with "transportation of child pornography," according to a criminal complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia. An FBI review of his cellphone uncovered 88 images that appeared to depict minor girls engaged in sexually explicit conduct, as reported by the Washington Examiner.