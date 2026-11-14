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EAST TEXAS POLITICS: Longview Republican discusses support for Houston Democrat in House speaker race
By Blake Holland,11 days ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - State Rep. Jay Dean, R-Longview, joins Blake Holland on this week’s edition of East Texas Politics on East Texas Now as Texas lawmakers begin filing bills for the next legislative session. Dean is one of the Republicans supporting State Rep. Senfronia Thompson, D-Houston, who says...
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