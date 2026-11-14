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Jalen Hurts' Blood Clots Investigation Outlined By NFL in New Letter to US Senator
By Zach Bachar,11 days ago
"As outlined by the league and NFLPA's Collective Bargaining Agreement, mutually agreed-upon independent medical experts will review the matter and share their conclusions and recommendations with both parties," NFL executive vice president of communications, public affairs and health policy Jeff Miller said in a statement released Friday, via McManus. "The...