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At least nine vehicles vandalized in Milwaukie; suspect jailed on multiple charges
By Matthew Nuttle,11 days ago
MILWAUKIE, Ore. (KATU) — Police arrested a Portland man after he allegedly vandalized at least nine vehicles in the Milwaukie area Thursday night. Officers responded around 8:45 p.m. after callers reported a man who was actively damaging vehicles in Milwaukie’s Island Station Neighborhood. Responding officers located a man...
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