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Ventric Health, Stellus Rx Collaborate to Bridge Gap Between Early Heart Failure Detection, Guideline-Directed Medical Therapy
7 days ago
Nov. 12, 2026 — Ventric Health and Stellus Rx have announced a strategic collaboration designed to solve one of primary care and population health's most persistent clinical challenges: transitioning patients rapidly from early heart failure (HF) detection to fully optimized, long-term medication management. By aligning Ventric Health's point-of-care diagnostic...