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Minnesota team stuck in state due to nationwide ground stop ahead of Saturday game against Penn State
By Lexie Linderman,11 days ago
Minnesota is currently stuck in Minneapolis ahead of its Saturday matchup against Penn State after a nationwide groundstop was instituted by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The Nittany Lions are not expecting the game, which is set to kickoff at 7 p.m. Saturday, to be cancelled or postponed, according to...