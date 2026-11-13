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UFC 334 Ceremonial Weigh-In Video
By Jeff Cain via www.mmaweekly.com,,11 days ago
UFC 334 takes place on Saturday at Madison Square Garden and features two world title bouts. A heavyweight title bout between champion Ciryl Gane and undefeated Josh Hokit headlines the event. In the co-main event, bantamweight champion Kayla Harrison faces former two-division titleholder Amanda Nunes. The fighters officially weighed in on Friday morning but will participate in the event’s ceremonial weigh-in at 5 p.m. ET. UFC 334 Ceremonial Weigh-In Video.