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Usman Nurmagomedov Gets 6 Months; Dvalishvili Released
By BVM Sportsdesk,,8 days ago
Merab Dvalishvili and his friend Saba Lazishvili were released from detention after a hotel brawl in Abu Dhabi involving the Nurmagomedov camp. A criminal court convicted 10 people: eight, including Usman Nurmagomedov, received six-month jail sentences, fines and deportation after serving their terms; Dvalishvili and Lazishvili were fined but not jailed. The fallout has reshaped this weekend’s wrestling card, with Lazishvili replacing Umar Nurmagomedov.