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The Criterion Collection – February 2027: Kung Fu Hustle, Jay Kelly, The Sweet Hereafter & More!
By Aaron Neuwirth,10 days ago
Coming in February: Victor Sjöström’s Hollywood Masterworks, three darkly atmospheric landmarks of early Hollywood cinema; Kung Fu Hustle, an outlandishly entertaining extravaganza from Hong Kong comedy legend Stephen Chow; Jay Kelly, a tour-de-force character study of a Hollywood icon, directed by Noah Baumbach; Ruggles of Red Gap, directed by Leo McCarey, a humanist comedy about the American ideal; The Sweet Hereafter, a panorama of a Canadian town in the aftermath of a tragedy from Atom Egoyan; and—fresh from theaters—Romería, Carla Simón’s graceful reflection on memory and inheritance. Plus: The Irishman, a sweeping, late-career crime saga directed by Martin Scorsese, now on 4K UHD; and Mala Noche, an important prelude to the New Queer Cinema from Gus Van Sant, now on Blu-ray.