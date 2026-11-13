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UFC 334: Gane vs. Hokit live weigh-in results and video from New York
By @YahooSports via Yahoo Sports,,4 days ago
Uncrowned has live UFC 334 weigh-in results and video for Friday's official weigh-ins for the Ciryl Gane vs. Josh Hokit fight card in New York. Gane and Hokit, in addition to Kayla Harrison, Amanda Nunes and the 22 other fighters on Saturday's numbered UFC event, will hit the scales from 9 a.m. ET to 11 a.m. ET in one final push before fight night. Live results and video highlights from official weigh-ins will be updated throughout the proceedings below in this post. Gane vs. Hokit is a heavyweight championship fight, meaning neither man can tip the scales higher than 265...