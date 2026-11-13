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Georges St-Pierre predicts Ciryl Gane vs. Josh Hokit winner
By Jeff Cain via www.mmaweekly.com,,11 days ago
Heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane puts his title on the line for the first time on Saturday in the UFC 334 main event. The Frenchman faces undefeated Josh Hokit at Madison Square Garden in New York. Former two-division champion Georges St-Pierre weighed in on the matchup and believes Hokit will suffer his first career loss. “Ciryl Gane is more technical. He can brawl as well but I think on Hokit’s side, yeah, he wants to make the fight a brawl with forward pressure, make Ciryl fight on his heels and perhaps put him on the ground. I know Hokit is a...