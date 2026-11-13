undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
UFC 334 Picks: Gane, Hokit Set for Heavyweight Showdown
By BVM Sportsdesk,,8 days ago
UFC 334 brings two title fights to Madison Square Garden, headlined by heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane against undefeated challenger Josh Hokit. In the co-main event, women’s bantamweight champion Kayla Harrison meets former two-division champion Amanda Nunes. Analysts are split on the fights: Gane and Harrison are favored, but Hokit’s wrestling and pressure—and Nunes’ underdog value—could make the night unpredictable.