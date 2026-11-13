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Pricilla “Pat” Carolyn Knuffman — O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home
By Muddy River News,10 days ago
Pricilla “Pat” Carolyn Knuffman, 84, of Quincy, passed away on November 13, 2026, at Good Samaritan Home. Born April 25, 1942, in Raritan Township, Illinois. Pat was the daughter of Ray E. and Mildred Reese Howerton. She married Raymond H. Knuffman on August 31, 1963, in St. Francis Catholic Church. They celebrated 55 years of marriage before his death on September 3, 2018.