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First-in-Field Analysis Provides Positive Safety Findings for Women with Pulmonary Embolism
9 days ago
Study presented at TCT 2026 shows substantial clot burden reduction and improved right-heart function with the Symphony Thrombectomy System despite greater baseline cardiac stress in women. Nov. 3, 2026 – Imperative Care has announced new findings from a pre-specified sex-specific analysis of the SYMPHONYPE IDE Trial, published simultaneously in the...