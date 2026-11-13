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Zenith and J.N. Shapiro Double-Sign the G.F.J. Calibre 135
By Adrienne Faurote,8 days ago
On November 12, 2026, from Le Locle and Los Angeles, Zenith unveiled the second chapter of its Double Signed program. After an inaugural, ten-piece platinum edition with Tokyo’s Naoya Hida & Co., the Manufacture has partnered with American independent watchmaker J.N. Shapiro on the Zenith G.F.J. Calibre 135 Double Signed with J.N. Shapiro: a 25-piece rose gold watch whose silver dial is hand-guilloché in Shapiro’s California atelier, and whose movement bridges carry his signature damaskeening.