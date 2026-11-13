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Terrance McKinney apologizes after failing to make weight for UFC 334
By Sportsnet Staff via Sportsnet.ca,,8 days ago
All of the main-card fights for UFC 334 will proceed as planned. But there are a couple of hiccups with the preliminary bouts. Terrance McKinney weighed in at 160.2 pounds, 4.2 pounds over the lightweight limit. His fight with Jim Miller will proceed, but McKinney will forfeit 30 per cent of his purse to his opponent. McKinney, 32, issued an apology on social media for failing to make weight: "I want to apologize to everyone and the UFC for missing weight. I’ve never missed weight in my life and I’m sorry but ship has sailed for 155. It’s official my...