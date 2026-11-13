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Christie’s $58.7 Million Record Leads a $203 Million Week in Geneva
By Adrienne Faurote,7 days ago
The Geneva watch auction results are now in from all three houses. Phillips had already reported US$112,277,184 for The Geneva Watch Auction: XXIV on November 7 and 8. Christie’s Rare Watches on November 9, and Sotheby’s Important Watches on November 8 and 9, then added their own figures. The three houses’ published dollar totals add up to $203,126,018, or about $203 million.