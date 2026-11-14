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Police Seek Help Identifying Fatal Hit-and-Run Suspect in South LA
By Contributing Editor,11 days ago
Police sought the public’s assistance Friday in identifying a fatal hit-and-run driver suspected of killing an 88-year-old pedestrian in South Los Angeles. The collision was reported around 7:35 p.m. on April 1, when a black sedan traveling northbound on Avalon Boulevard struck the man, who was walking eastbound in a marked crosswalk on the north side of East 49th Street, without stopping, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
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