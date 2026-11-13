undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
UFC 334: Gane vs. Hokit weigh-in results and video
By Jeff Cain via www.mmaweekly.com,,7 days ago
UFC 334 takes place on Saturday at Madison Square Garden and features two world title bouts. A heavyweight title bout between champion Ciryl Gane and undefeated Josh Hokit headlines the event. In the co-main event, bantamweight champion Kayla Harrison faces former two-division titleholder Amanda Nunes. On Friday, the fighters competing on the fight card officially weighed in. UFC 334 Weigh-In Video UFC 334 Official Weigh-In Results MAIN CARD (9 p.m. ET, Paramount+) Ciryl Gane () vs. Josh Hokit () Kayla Harrison () vs. Amanda Nunes () Caio Borralho () vs. Yousri Belgaroui () Uros Medic () vs. Kevin Holland ()...