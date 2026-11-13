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Madison County Drug Court Reports Year Two Gains, Marks 30 Years
By Ryan M. Anderson, Trial Court Administrator,10 days ago
EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County Drug Court is marking strong progress after Year Two of Project Reclaiming Hope, a five-year Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration grant awarded September 30th, 2024. The grant expands treatment, recovery resources, and support for people and families affected by substance use and mental health disorders.
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