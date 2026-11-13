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Alexander Volkanovski Shares Prediction For UFC 334 Co-Main Event Between Kayla Harrison and Amanda Nunes
By @GerardCrispin via LowKickMMA.com,,11 days ago
Alexander Volkanovski has shared his pick for the upcoming UFC 334 co-main event between Kayla Harrison and Amanda Nunes. The fight, set to take place at Madison Square Garden, marks the returning Nunes take on Harrison in her first defense of the UFC Women’s Bantamweight title. With the fight just a couple of days away, UFC‘s official Instagram handle shared a post showing several notable UFC fighters’ predictions for the co-main event. And among those were Volkanovski’s. The featherweight champion wrote in Instagram DMs: Tough one for me, I have always said Nunes would win that fight… but the time...