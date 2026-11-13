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Chilean Firm Introduces High-fidelity Cardiac MRI Console Simulator
8 days ago
Developed by INCIC Formación, the educational cardiac magnetic resonance console simulator's first English-language cohort starts January 2027. Nov. 4, 2026 — INCIC Formación has introduced SINTCOR, an educational cardiac magnetic resonance (CMR) console simulator that lets learners plan and acquire a complete cardiac examination without patients and without scanner time. The first English-language cohort starts in January 2027.