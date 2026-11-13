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KICKING OFF TONIGHT'S EDITION OF WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN IS...
10 days ago
John Cena is scheduled to open tonight's edition of Friday Night Smackdown, PWInsider.com can confirm. We are told that Charlotte Flair is also slated for the segment. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!