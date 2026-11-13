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Update: Flights Resume: FAA Halts Departing Flights Nationwide After Communications Failure
By Dan Brannan,10 days ago
The Federal Aviation Administration ordered a nationwide halt to departing flights at U.S. airports Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, after a communications failure affecting air traffic control centers prompted safety concerns, according to reports citing Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy. The ground stop was initially scheduled to run from 3:53 p.m. to...