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FAA nationwide ground stop disrupts flights, leaving Humboldt travelers facing delays
By Veonna King,11 days ago
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. — A nationwide ground stop issued by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Friday, Nov. 13, is disrupting air travel nationwide, leaving passengers at California airports facing delays, cancellations, and uncertainty. The ground stop includes airports throughout California, including Los Angeles International Airport, San Francisco International...