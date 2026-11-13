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Usman Nurmagomedov’s Abu Dhabi Attack Could Boost UFC Buzz
By BVM Sportsdesk,,9 days ago
Usman Nurmagomedov’s role in a filmed hotel-lobby attack on Merab Dvalishvili has drawn condemnation—and could also make him an even bigger draw. The incident landed Usman and seven others in jail, while teammate Saba Lazishvili, who fought back, was released and added to a wrestling match against Urijah Faber. In combat sports, outrage can become promotion: the same attention that stains Usman’s image may help build demand for his expected UFC arrival.