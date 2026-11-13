undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
THE LATE ED ASNER NAMED TO CALIFORNIA HALL OF FAME CLASS OF 2026
11 days ago
Actor and author Ed Asner, who passed away in 2021 at the age of 91, has been announced as part of The California Hall of Fame Class of 2026. Best by modern audiences for his lead role in Disney's Up and his turn as Santa Claus in Will Ferrell's classic Elf, he was legendary for his role as Lou Grant on The Mary Tyler Moore Show before taking the character onto its own dramatic spin-off series. In doing so, Asner became one of only two actors to ever win Emmys for comedy and drama playing the same character. Asner won seven Emmys over the course of his career, five alone for his portrayal of Lou Grant.