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California Science Center Celebrates Opening of New Space Center
By Contributing Editor,11 days ago
The California Science Center opened its Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center to the public Friday, displaying space shuttle Endeavour in a nearly 200-foot-tall launch configuration with authentic solid rocket boosters and an external tank. The 200,000-square-foot addition at the Science Center, 700 Exposition Park Drive, is the only place...