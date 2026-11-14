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Persistent Postoperative Hiccups
By Emily Bryer,11 days ago
Hiccups are a common and poorly understood pathologic phenomenon. While hiccups often occur suddenly and episodically, they may persist for weeks and sometimes months. There is a paucity of data regarding the precise etiology and optimal treatment for persistent hiccups. Frequently considered a benign and frustrating condition, hiccups are sometimes a presenting symptom for pulmonary embolism and cardiac disease. We present a patient with gastroesophageal reflux disease who developed 11 days of recurrent hiccups following an orthopedic procedure.