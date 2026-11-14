undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Belching After Biliary Pancreatitis and Laparoscopic Cholecystectomy
By Mersiha Cerkezovic,11 days ago
Belching is often reported symptom. It is rarely an isolated disorder and mainly occurs within various gastroduodenal diseases. The aim is to show the great breadth of clinical symptoms of postcholecystectomy syndrome which should have a multidisciplinary therapeutic approach taking into account all aspects of patient’s life. Case report: