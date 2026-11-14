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Visit Rapid City release their Visitor Center recap for May - October
By River Mitchell,11 days ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Rapid City's visitor center drew thousands of visitors during another strong tourism season this year. Visit Rapid City said in its season recap that more than 34,000 people walked through the center's doors from May 4 until Halloween. Ambassadors interacted with more than 36,000 visitors during that stretch. The recap says visitors came from all 50 states and 64 countries. Germany was the most represented country and Texas was the most represented state.
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