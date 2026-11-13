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OC Sheriff investigating employees after alleged contact with ICE agents outside Orange County Jail
By Art Pedroza,11 days ago
The Orange County Sheriff’s Department has launched an internal investigation after receiving a complaint alleging that department personnel may have communicated with federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents before an arrest outside the Orange County Jail in Santa Ana. According to a statement released Friday by Sheriff Don...
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