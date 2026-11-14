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Khalil Mack on Facing Derrick Henry and Bouncing Back Against the Ravens
11 days ago
Chargers Outside Linebacker Khalil Mack meets with the media ahead of the team's Week 10 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. Mack discusses supporting Daiyan Henley through the recent trade situation, the team's mentality heading into the second half of the season and the importance of bouncing back following the Texans game. He also shares his thoughts on preparing to face quarterback Jacoby Brissett and the Ravens offense, including the challenges of stopping running back Derrick Henry.