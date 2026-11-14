undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Packers' Ty'Ron Hopper: Set to suit up
By RotoWire Staff,11 days ago
Hopper (illness) does not have any injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Vikings, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports. Hopper started Week 10 prep with consecutive limited sessions before upgrading to a full participant in Friday's practice. The inside linebacker appears to be over his illness and is all set to suit up for Sunday's divisional clash with the Vikings.