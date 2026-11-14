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Packers' Javon Bullard: Questionable after limited session
By RotoWire Staff,11 days ago
Bullard (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports. Bullard was a non-participant in consecutive sessions to start Week 10 prep before upgrading to limited in Friday's practice. The slot cornerback now has a chance to suit up for Sunday's game, but with just one practice under his belt, it is more likely that Kamal Hadden takes over the role against the Vikings.