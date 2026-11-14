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Packers' Lukas Van Ness: Questionable for Sunday
By RotoWire Staff,11 days ago
Van Ness (back) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports. Van Ness logged a limited practice Friday after consecutive DNPs to start Week 10 prep. The linebacker could suit up for Sunday's game if his back feels better by game day. If Van Ness ends up inactive for the NFC North showdown, Brenton Cox and Dani Dennis-Sutton are set to split snaps across from Barryn Sorrell.