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Seahawks' Leonard Williams: Won't face Las Vegas
By RotoWire Staff,11 days ago
Williams (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Raiders, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. Williams will end up missing a second consecutive game due to a shoulder injury, which prevented him from practicing in any capacity during Week 10 prep. Mike Morris and Rylie Mills will operate in expanded roles on defense in the absence of Williams, whose next chance to play is Week 12 against the 49ers on Sunday, Nov. 29, since the Seahawks are on a bye for Week 11.