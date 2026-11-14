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Cowboys' KaVontae Turpin: Cleared to return after three-game absence
By RotoWire Staff,11 days ago
Turpin (ribs) does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the 49ers, Tommy Yarrish of the Cowboys' official site reports. Turpin has missed the Cowboys' last three games while recovering from a rib injury that he suffered in Week 6 against the Packers. His return will bolster Dallas' special teams as the top returner on kickoffs and punts, and he'll also give the offense a boost as an explosive playmaker.