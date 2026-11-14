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Seahawks' Uchenna Nwosu: Green light to return for Week 10
By RotoWire Staff,11 days ago
Nwosu (ankle) does not have an injury designation against the Raiders on Sunday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. Nwosu has missed the Seahawks' last two games while tending to an ankle injury, but he's been cleared to play Sunday after ending Week 10 prep with a full practice Friday. His return means less defensive snaps will be available for Derick Hall, Dante Fowler and Connor O'Toole.