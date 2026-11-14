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DHS Secretary Mullin Says ‘No Indication’ There Was a ‘Nefarious Attack’ After FAA Grounds All Flights
By Elizabeth Weibel,11 days ago
Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Markwayne Mullin said there is “no indication” that there was a “nefarious attack” after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grounded all flights in the U.S. “This was a telecommunications outage throughout FAA,” Mullin said while speaking with reporters. “Out of...