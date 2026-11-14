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Season Ticket Members Hang With Kraken Overseas
By Geoff Baker /,11 days ago
HELSINKI, Finland – For Steve and Patti Hagan, hanging out with the Kraken for an afternoon wasn’t even the biggest part of their first international hockey foray. The Belltown couple attended a private Friday afternoon reception alongside the team’s full player contingent at a restaurant inside Veikkaus Arena following an open Kraken practice ahead of Saturday’s culmination of their NHL Global Series against the Carolina Hurricanes. It was mainly for Kraken fans partaking in a road trip excursion with official NHL partner Victory Travel, almost all of them Season Ticket Members (STM), but others travelling on their own could also attend and did as the restaurant crowd swelled beyond 200.