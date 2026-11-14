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Push for Hochul to veto bill on taxing e-cigarettes and how much relief can Democrats actually deliver on the economy
By Capital Tonight Staff,11 days ago
Gov. Kathy Hochul won reelection after making affordability one of her biggest campaign issues. But New Yorkers are still dealing with high housing costs, grocery bills and utilities. With Democrats set to take control of Congress, there are new questions about how much relief they can actually deliver. Also, there’s...