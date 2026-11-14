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College Football, pro leagues alter schedules following FAA ground stop
By AP via Scripps News Group,11 days ago
The Federal Aviation Administration's decision to ground all flights nationwide for several hours Friday threw the sports world into chaos, leaving NBA, NHL and college teams scrambling to reach their destinations in time for games this weekend. Transportation officials cited “extraordinary circumstances” caused by communications issues at regional air traffic...