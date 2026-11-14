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State Farm pushes back against Oklahoma insurance investigation findings
By Cassidy Mudd,11 days ago
OKLAHOMA - State Farm is responding to findings from a market conduct examination by the Oklahoma Insurance Department, saying it disagrees with the report’s conclusions but has reached a settlement with state regulators. The company said the examination reviewed the company’s claims-handling practices in Oklahoma over a four-year period....