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ASU theater season brings storytelling center stage
9 days ago
The 2026-27 season in Arizona State University's School of Music, Dance and Theatre features storytelling brought to life in exciting and complex ways. “We are thrilled to have put together a season that offers our students such rich and varied learning opportunities through different genres, aesthetic approaches and theatrical styles,” said Karen Jean Martinson, associate professor and theater season artistic director.